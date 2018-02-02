Hair dryer pulled from Amazon after woman's viral video reveals it shoots flames

A woman said she suffered a small burn after her hair dryer caught fire. (KTRK)

Amazon is quickly pulling a certain hair dryer from its website after a woman took a video of the dryer shooting flames.

Erika Schoolbred said she was in shock and disbelief to see the hair dryer she recently purchased smoking.

"Fire is coming out of the hair dryer," Schoolbred said.

The South Carolina woman said she purchased the hair dryer from Amazon and it was her first time ever using it.

"Oh my gosh. I cannot freaking believe this," Erika said.

After recovering from a small burn to her hand, Erika posted the flaming video on Facebook entitled "Talk about a bad hair day."

Schoolbred said Amazon refunded her the money and took the product off its website after she submitted a product safety form online.

Schoolbred has yet to hear from Amazon or Oracorp the manufacturer.
