Florida couple die days apart from flu-like symptoms

Florida couple die days apart from flu-like symptoms (KTRK)

MACCLENNY, Florida --
A family in Florida is urging people to get a flu shot after their grandparents died just days apart. They say the couple experienced flu-like symptoms.

The Estell family told WAWS-TV grandmother Kathryn Barber, 60, and her husband Charles Thornton, 63, both died after having flu symptoms.

Misty Estell her grandfather was getting ready to go to the hospital on January 19.

"They were supposed to go to the doctor that day, but he didn't make it to the doctor."

Estell says her grandmother went to the hospital that same day and died 11 days later.

"Everything was good until she got the flu, the flu is what took her," she said. "It's crazy, that the flu is this bad."

Estell says the couple of 36 years didn't get a flu vaccine.

It's a pain this heartbroken family doesn't want others to experience. They're warning others to go to the doctor right away if they have flu symptoms.

"I feel they waited too long to go to the hospital. I feel if they would've went sooner, we could have caught it sooner."
