GROUNDHOG DAY

MORE WINTER: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on Groundhog Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Six more weeks of winter as Phil sees his shadow (KTRK)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania --
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog foresees no early end to winter.

Punxsutawney Phil's handlers announced Friday the weather prognosticator saw his shadow.

Legend has it if the furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather.

Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles (about 100 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Spectators bundled up and bopped to music amid the camp and kitsch with the temperature around 11 degrees (minus-12 Celsius).

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.

RELATED: The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
EMBED More News Videos

Every Groundhog Day thousands gather in Punxsutawney, PA, to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathergroundhog dayu.s. & worldanimalswinterspring
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GROUNDHOG DAY
Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?
Bill Murray goes to 'Groundhog Day the Musical' ... again
Groundhog makes big Super Bowl 50 prediction
More groundhog day
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video