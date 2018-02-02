A domestic disturbance escalated into an officer firing his weapon at an apartment complex in west Houston, police say.Fortunately, no one was injured.A mother's children were in the apartment with a 16-year-old babysitter.Police said the woman's ex-boyfriend called her sounding drunk and angry, and said he was going to the apartment.She rushed to get there while she called the police.An officer arrived and saw the man banging on the apartment door, and he ordered him to stop, police say.Police said the man then held up his hand with an ID of some sort, then reached for his waistband.Police said the officer thought he saw a weapon, so he fired one shot. It hit the top of the apartment door.The man was arrested.Police told Eyewitness News that they did not find a gun on the man, just a cellphone.