FOOD

6 best Houston bars and restaurants to watch the Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

Tired of sports bars, here are some cool spots that are offering something different for Super Bowl sunday (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
This year's Super Bowl has the potential to be a Super Snoozefest. That's especially true in Houston, where the thrill of hosting last year's game has been replaced by yawns at this year's underwhelming matchup.

After all, what are the odds that Nick Foles can recreate his Joe Montana impression from the NFC Championship Game against Belichick's defense? If Brady and the Pats needed a near-miraculous conversation on 3rd and 18 to beat Jacksonville at home, what are the odds they'll be able to withstand the Eagles ferocious pass rush? No wonder the line has
been bet down to the Patriots only being a four-and-a-half point favorite; this year's game looks poised to be a defensive slugfest with none of the thrills of last year's epic comeback win.

On the other hand, no one's suggesting not watching the game. It could be exciting - and those commercials won't watch themselves.

With that in mind, perhaps the time has come to do something a little different to watch the game. It's easy to buy some chips and order a couple of pizzas, but local bars and restaurants are offering some intriguing options to tempt people off their couches.

See the list of bars and restaurants from our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societySuper Bowlsuper bowl 52footballHouston
FOOD
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Houston now has french fry lovers delight restaurant
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More food
SOCIETY
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video