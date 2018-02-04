HOUSTON, Texas --This year's Super Bowl has the potential to be a Super Snoozefest. That's especially true in Houston, where the thrill of hosting last year's game has been replaced by yawns at this year's underwhelming matchup.
After all, what are the odds that Nick Foles can recreate his Joe Montana impression from the NFC Championship Game against Belichick's defense? If Brady and the Pats needed a near-miraculous conversation on 3rd and 18 to beat Jacksonville at home, what are the odds they'll be able to withstand the Eagles ferocious pass rush? No wonder the line has
been bet down to the Patriots only being a four-and-a-half point favorite; this year's game looks poised to be a defensive slugfest with none of the thrills of last year's epic comeback win.
On the other hand, no one's suggesting not watching the game. It could be exciting - and those commercials won't watch themselves.
With that in mind, perhaps the time has come to do something a little different to watch the game. It's easy to buy some chips and order a couple of pizzas, but local bars and restaurants are offering some intriguing options to tempt people off their couches.
See the list of bars and restaurants from our partners at Houston CultureMap.