ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Exclusive interview: Stan Lee says he's doing fine after hospital stay

EMBED </>More Videos

Stan Lee spent a day in the hospital, but is out now and says "I'm feeling great" in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News.

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee spent a night in the hospital but is out now and says he's feeling fine.

"All I really want to do is tell you that I'm feeling great," Lee told Eyewitness News in a Skype interview.

"I'm glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening. But I'm feeling good now, and I can't wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition."

The 95-year-old former head of Marvel Comics is credited with creating or co-creating many of the company's most iconic characters, like Spider-Man, the Hulk and the X-Men. He retains an emeritus role with the company and has made cameos in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

He also continues to make appearances at film premieres and fan conventions throughout the world. Earlier this week, he was seen at the premiere for Marvel's upcoming film "Black Panther."

Health concerns have at times interfered with his travel. Last year, he canceled appearances at two major comics conventions and has canceled an appearance scheduled this weekend at Wizard World St. Louis.

But Thursday, he said he is looking forward to resuming his travel schedule and continuing to meet with fans around the world.

"It's nice to know that somewhere in the world there are still people who care about what I say or do," he said. "And it's nice to know that somewhere in the world there are always people who are fans who care about what people do - the people they're interested in."

"And I think having fans is one of the greatest things. I can never say how grateful I am for it."

Marvel Studios is owned by The Walt Disney Co., the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvel comicsmarvelu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video