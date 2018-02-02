EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3015006" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> BREAKING NEWS: A Harris County deputy has been shot in northwest Harris Co.

The man at the center of a deputy's shooting and SWAT standoff overnight was a disabled Army veteran who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder, according to friends.Matthew Vincent Cobb, 35, was found dead from gunshot wounds early Thursday morning inside the house on Kiplands Way where he rented a room. That came after a Harris County Sheriff's deputy and a roommate had been shot.Sources tell Eyewitness News Cobb had threatened his ex-wife with a gun at her house and then left. Deputies found him at his house and were mid-arrest when, investigators say, Cobb pulled a gun from his clothes and fired.The deputies returned fire and retreated. Video from a neighbor's security camera shows one deputy stumbling out, having been shot in the arm.A roommate was also shot and helped out as officers remained fixed with guns on the house.Around 12:30, officers operating a robot discovered Cobb dead inside from gunshot wounds."I'm not sure what was going on at the time but he probably felt threatened," said a friend who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm devastated."Cobb was on the track team at the University of Houston. He was a triathlete and an Army veteran, having served in Afghanistan."I know for sure he had PTSD. I know it. I feel like, that was a huge, plays a huge part in what happened," she said.A divorce and custody issues concerning a 2-year-old daughter only made things worse, she says. He had a criminal history of threatening his ex-wife. Visitation with his daughter had to be supervised and at one time, she had a protection order against him."Even though you have friends and family, I think he still felt like he was alone," she added.The deputy and the roommate are recovering from their wounds. An investigation will determine whether Cobb committed suicide or deputies killed him in the earlier gunfire.