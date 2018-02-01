HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Kinkaid girls hoops finding success in 'one team' mantra

EMBED </>More Videos

Kinkaid girls hoops finding success in 'one team' mantra (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Kinkaid girls' basketball team is off to a phenomenal season.

At 19-2, the team is one of the best in the state.

The team has their sights set on a state championship, with a motto that is easy to remember.

"We have a team theme. One. One heart," said head coach Stacey Marshall.

"There is not one definition, but a general term. One team, one play, one Kinkaid. It's a unity thing," senior guard Jasmine Smith adds.

Kinkaid has been ranked one or two all season, and a big reason is their star player Smith.

The Rice commit gets high praise from her coaches and teammates.

"Jasmine is a once in a lifetime player," Marshall praised of Smith. "She is our hardest worker. She makes us go. She is selfless. Everything else goes from her."

Follow David Nuno on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportsbasketballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Local talent face off in Showcase National Championship
Cy Woods' Reese named All-American while dealing with diabetes
Child with special needs a part of high school basketball team
Top football recruits make decision during National Signing Day
More high school sports
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video