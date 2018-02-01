Kinkaid girls hoops finding success in 'one team' mantra

The Kinkaid girls' basketball team is off to a phenomenal season.At 19-2, the team is one of the best in the state.The team has their sights set on a state championship, with a motto that is easy to remember."We have a team theme. One. One heart," said head coach Stacey Marshall."There is not one definition, but a general term. One team, one play, one Kinkaid. It's a unity thing," senior guard Jasmine Smith adds.Kinkaid has been ranked one or two all season, and a big reason is their star player Smith.The Rice commit gets high praise from her coaches and teammates."Jasmine is a once in a lifetime player," Marshall praised of Smith. "She is our hardest worker. She makes us go. She is selfless. Everything else goes from her."