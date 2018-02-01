SOCIETY

REMEMBERING HISTORY: Emma Primas, one of the oldest people in Texas, has died at 112

EMBED </>More Videos

Miss Emma, one of the oldest people in Texas, has died at 112. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Emma Primas, perhaps one of the oldest people in the state of Texas, has died at the age of 112.

Primas, also known as "Miss Emma," lived through two World Wars, the advent of computers and the end of segregation. She truly was living history.

She was always dressed to the nines, right down to her glorious hats. When asked how she lived so long, she said no drinking or smoking.

Miss Emma was the first African-American woman to drive a street car in San Francisco and maintained her own grocery store in Houston.

One of the most important issues for her was voting. She was 19 years old when she first cast a ballot and she never missed an election.

"Some people don't want to vote, but I do. I want to be counted," she said.

Her biggest thrill came when she met Barack Obama, the first black President of the United States.

EMBED More News Videos

A profile of 109-year old Emma Primas, who received an invitation to meet President Barack Obama. Primas, who grew up with segregation and Jim Crow, did not believe she would live to see an African American elected President



"I didn't think that day would ever happen," she said.

Miss Emma is survived by her four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren and five great-great-great grandchildren.

Her funeral is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Community of Faith Church.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhistoryblack historyblack history monthHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video