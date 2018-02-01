EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=760643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A profile of 109-year old Emma Primas, who received an invitation to meet President Barack Obama. Primas, who grew up with segregation and Jim Crow, did not believe she would live to see an African American elected President

Emma Primas, perhaps one of the oldest people in the state of Texas, has died at the age of 112.Primas, also known as "Miss Emma," lived through two World Wars, the advent of computers and the end of segregation. She truly was living history.She was always dressed to the nines, right down to her glorious hats. When asked how she lived so long, she said no drinking or smoking.Miss Emma was the first African-American woman to drive a street car in San Francisco and maintained her own grocery store in Houston.One of the most important issues for her was voting. She was 19 years old when she first cast a ballot and she never missed an election."Some people don't want to vote, but I do. I want to be counted," she said.Her biggest thrill came when she met Barack Obama, the first black President of the United States."I didn't think that day would ever happen," she said.Miss Emma is survived by her four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren and five great-great-great grandchildren.Her funeral is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Community of Faith Church.