Eldest son of Fidel Castro dead of apparent suicide at 68

Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.Official website Cubadebate says Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart took his life Thursday after months of treatment for a "deeply depressed state." He was 68.The eldest son of Cuba's former leader was known for his distinctive beard and resemblance to his father.A brief note read on state television said that his treatment had "required a hospitalization regime then outpatient follow-up."Castro Diaz-Balart's mother was Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba's aristocracy who Castro married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later brought him and his brother Raul to power.