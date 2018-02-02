HPD Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 201 Sharpstown. One male has been transported to the hospital and a suspect has been detained. The investigation is ongoing. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 2, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3020061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police responding to shooting at PlazAmericas Mall.

Many questions remain after a person was injured in a shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston.Investigators said one suspect has been detained, but we do not know much about the person they have in custody.Gunshots rang out just before 6:30 p.m. at the former Sharpstown Mall.By the time our crews arrived, they found police tape up and officers pushing away anyone getting too close to the King Jewelry Center, where the shooting occurred.Hours after the shooting, police are showing no signs of stopping as they piece together what happened.One shopper we spoke with said it seemed like business as usual inside the mall, as officers combed the area for evidence.