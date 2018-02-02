1 injured as gunshots ring out at PlazAmericas Mall in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are investigating after a shooting outside of PlazAmericas Mall. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many questions remain after a person was injured in a shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston.

Investigators said one suspect has been detained, but we do not know much about the person they have in custody.

Gunshots rang out just before 6:30 p.m. at the former Sharpstown Mall.

By the time our crews arrived, they found police tape up and officers pushing away anyone getting too close to the King Jewelry Center, where the shooting occurred.

Hours after the shooting, police are showing no signs of stopping as they piece together what happened.

One shopper we spoke with said it seemed like business as usual inside the mall, as officers combed the area for evidence.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Police respond to shooting at PlazAmericas Mall
EMBED More News Videos

Police responding to shooting at PlazAmericas Mall.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video