MOSS HILL, Texas (KTRK) --A 2-year-old girl who went missing Thursday afternoon in Liberty County died after she was found in a pond.
The sheriff's office said the call of the missing girl came from the Moss Hill area just off County Road 2113.
The child's grandmother, Lillian Fernandes, was babysitting when the girl slipped out of the house. She immediately called for help.
According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Addilyn Vandiver's grandfather found her in the pond and pulled her from the water.
Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and immediately began CPR. Addilyn was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Stephen Hebert conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy.
The incident marks the second incident involving a person being found in a Houston area pond on Thursday. In a separate incident, deputies pulled a body from a pond in north Harris County.