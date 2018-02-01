Surveillance video shows deputy moments after being allegedly shot by handcuffed suspect

ABC13's Elissa Rivas reports from a north Harris County neighborhood a day after a deputy was shot by a handcuffed suspect. (KTRK)

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County deputy is recovering from a gunshot wound to the arm a day after an attempt to arrest a domestic violence suspect led to a standoff. The suspect ended up dead in the late night commotion.

Eyewitness News obtained new surveillance video that showed the wounded deputy leave the home while gripping his arm. In another part of the video, a person inside the home who was allegedly wounded by the suspect is led out by deputies.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Kiplands Way late Wednesday night as part of a domestic violence investigation at a different location. They encountered a suspect and arrested the person inside a home.

The sheriff's office said the suspect while handcuffed got a hold of a gun he hid in the back of his waistband and opened fire. Aside from wounding a deputy and a roommate inside the home, the suspect allegedly shot at another deputy who was grazed in the pants area and not injured.

The handcuffed suspect barricaded himself in the home, during which time a woman who was also inside was able to escape, according to deputies.

After a couple of hours, deputies made their way inside and found the suspect dead.

A day after the ordeal, it was learned that four people lived at the residence: a couple, a roommate who wasn't there at the time, and the suspect.

Neighbors today are recalling the chaos.

"I ran outside and they were like, 'Go back in your house. Go back in your house,'" said neighbor Yesenia Mejia.

Mejia knew something had gone horribly wrong next door.

"They had snipers posted on everybody's car," Mejia remembered. "And they were out here for four hours, telling (the suspect) to call dispatchers. They just wanted to talk about the situation."

The roommate who was not at the home when the chaos took place said the inside did not look good hours after the disturbance.

"Just walking through the house was just pretty bad," the roommate, who did not give his name, said. "It looks pretty bad in there so I can imagine it was a nightmare."

According to the roommate, the suspect had lived there only a month and was quiet and personable. He was a veteran working on his master's degree.

"He seemed like a decent guy, honestly. That this happened is a very tragic situation," the roommate said.

The sheriff's office said it is investigating where the gunfire that had killed the suspect came from. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

RELATED: SWAT officers find Harris Co. deputy's alleged shooter dead inside home

Surveillance video shows the aftermath of a shooting that wounded one deputy and the shooter's roommate.

Related Topics:
shootingstandoffbarricadearrestharris county sheriffs officeSpring
