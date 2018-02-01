2-year-old girl allegedly filmed in sex act by family members in Montgomery Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators in Montgomery County say John Trahan and his wife are in custody after an alleged sex act involving a 2-year-old family member. (KTRK)

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Montgomery County man and his wife are behind bars, accused of filming a 2-year-old family member engaging in a sex act.

Undercover investigators uncovered photographic evidence of the couple's alleged crimes.

Federal investigators arrested Janel Trahan in Orange, Texas on January 23. She is accused of sexually assaulting the baby girl and capturing it all on video.

Janel's husband, John Trahan, was arrested on the same day in Montgomery County by deputy constables.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is charged with the promotion of child pornography.

Janel Trahan is in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security on an unknown bond.

She has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography.

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child sex assaulttexas newsarrestchild pornographyMontgomery CountyWillis
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video