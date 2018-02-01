HEALTH & FITNESS

6-year-old girl gets first legal Texas delivery of medical marijuana

Knox Medical said a girl suffering from epilepsy is the first in Texas to receive legal cannabis products. (KTRK)

SCHULENBURG, Texas (KTRK) --
A six-year-old Texan on Thursday became the first person in the state to receive a legal delivery of medical cannabis.

The 6-year-old girl suffering from intractable epilepsy received the low-THC, high-CBD medication through Knox Medical's direct-to-patient delivery service.

"For Texans suffering from intractable epilepsy, the wait for medical cannabis is finally over," said José Hidalgo, Founder and CEO of Knox Medical.

In 2016, Texas passed the Compassionate Use Act, legalizing the sale of cannabis-based medical products to Texans meeting certain criteria. The law allows patients with intractable epilepsy to purchase non-psychoactive CBD concentrates from one of three licensed dispensing organizations. Patients who qualify must receive a recommendation for cannabis use from their board-certified neurologist and a second independent physician.

Physicians register their recommendations and dosing instructions through the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT), an online database for doctors to place orders for their patients. Dispensing organizations like Knox Medical can only fulfill a patient's order if they have an active recommendation in CURT.
