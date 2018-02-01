Within 24 hours one of Australia's most notorious murder mysteries could be solved as a new search is launched for the Beaumont children, according to Seven Network.The children - Jane, Arnna and Grant Beaumont - went missing from Glenelg Beach in 1966.Police have described the latest revelation in the case as their strongest lead in years.A joint Channel Seven and South Australian police investigation discovered a grave-shaped anomaly at an industrial estate in Adelaide.On Thursday, detectives inspected the site where two men claim they were asked to dig a large hole just a few days after the children went missing.