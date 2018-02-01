Police investigating factory for 3 missing children last seen in 1966

Police prepare to investigate a factory for the three missing children. (KTRK)

AUSTRALIA --
Within 24 hours one of Australia's most notorious murder mysteries could be solved as a new search is launched for the Beaumont children, according to Seven Network.

The children - Jane, Arnna and Grant Beaumont - went missing from Glenelg Beach in 1966.

Police have described the latest revelation in the case as their strongest lead in years.

A joint Channel Seven and South Australian police investigation discovered a grave-shaped anomaly at an industrial estate in Adelaide.

On Thursday, detectives inspected the site where two men claim they were asked to dig a large hole just a few days after the children went missing.
