Fancy flights: Where you can sip on samples from fruit - infused cocktails to spirits

Who says you can't have it all? When you're looking at the menu trying to pick a drink during brunch or a cocktail for happy hour, sometimes it's hard to choose just one.That's where drink flights come in. The samples give you the opportunity to try a variety of drinks in reasonable sizes. From the sweeter mixes to harder spirits, here's some of what local restaurants are serving up.State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner Ste. B190, Houston, TX 77024Offered during brunch, the Bloody Mary Flight has four flavors: the original Bloody Mary, a Bloody Maria, Red Snapper and Michelada.Hungry's (2 locations), Memorial Drive 14714 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77079 and Rice Village, 2356 Rice Blvd. Houston, TX 77005The mimosa samples at Hungry's are available in fresh orange, strawberry, raspberry and grapeBackstreet Café, 1103 S. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77019If you order this flight of three oz pours, you can expect to taste Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 21 Year Old Bourbon, Knob Creek Small Batch Rye and Tyrconnell Single Malt Irish Whiskey.Backstreet has two other flights under the "Spirits" category, the Single Malt Scotch and the Amaro, which features Italian digestifs.Crú Food & Wine Bar, 2800 Kirby Dr B-130, Houston, TX 77098 (also located in The Woodlands)13 different red wine and white wine flights. Each flight comes with three 2 oz. wines that are related by the type of grape used to make the wine, geographic region or style.White wine examples include Chardonnay, Reisling and Sauvignon Blanc. For the red wines, Beaujolais, Cabernet and Zinfandel are among those on the list.Perry's Steakhouse, 700 Baybrook Mall Dr., Suite H 110, Friendswood, TX 77546You can pick three mini martinis from the cocktails list, which has 12 selections. Try anything from a Cucumber Blueberry Martini to the 'Strait' Paloma, which is George Strait's favorite cocktail made with his own tequila.Fielding's Wood Grill, 1699 Research Forest Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380Sip four different types of coffee cocktails like the Mexico City made with Kahlua, The Chile, which has organic agave nectar and whipped cream, Irish Gaelic with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Bailey's Irish Cream and Woodlands Warmer with Sugar Island coconut rum.