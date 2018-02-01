HEALTH & FITNESS

Teen dies from flu-related problems days after test found her to be negative

ATLANTA, Georgia --
A teenager in Atlanta is dead just days after feeling ill from a flu-related problem.

The Coweta County coroner said 15-year-old Kira Molina had not gotten a flu shot and started feeling sick.

"Her parents took her to a clinic where she was tested for the flu and found to be negative -- she went home," Richard Hawk told WGCL.

Five days after first feeling sick, the teen died from liver failure after complications from the flu.

"What happens is it can get into the liver and by that, acetaminophen or Tylenol, is filtered out through the liver and it can cause the liver function not to work well and that causes your acetaminophen level to rise just like it was an overdose," Hawk said.

He says it's not too late to get a flu shot.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonchild deathu.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos