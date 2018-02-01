Men's streetwear in Houston: 3 new spots to check out

HOUSTON, Texas --Looking for the best new men's clothing outlets in Houston? These four new spots are worth checking out. Read on for the newest places to visit the next time you're searching for men's clothing around town.
Options Trading Co
4212 Emancipation Ave., Greater Third Ward
Vintage Guess. | Photo: Options Trading Co./Yelp
Options Trading Co is a used, vintage and consignment spot, offering men's and women's clothing.
The shop offers hand-selected vintage wear from the 1980s and '90s. For men, there are vintage basketball jerseys, denim and racing jackets, and sports tees. Brands, which rotate, include Guess, Fubu and Nike. (You can check out a selection of items offered here.)
Options Trading Co currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Lala H., who reviewed Options Trading Co on January 25th, wrote: "Best vintage shop in Houston. Great prices, close to downtown and dope inventory. My third time shopping here, and I always find something."
Orlando S. noted: "Cool hidden treasure inside of 3rd ward, filled with vintage '90s brands, rare pieces, decent prices. Worth a try."
Options Trading Co is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
RISE HTX
1917 N. Main St., Northside Village
Photo: James B./Yelp
RISE HTX is a small store that specializes in men's streetwear, rare sneakers, accessories and more from brands like Supreme, Adidas and Nike.
Yelp users are excited about the fledgling business, which has just one five-star review on the site.
Yelper William C., who reviewed RISE HTX on December 29th, wrote: "Here's the deal: if you're a hypebeast or shopping for one, this will be your first and last stop shop. Prices are fair market value, so you won't have to take out a loan for a Supreme tee."
RISE HTX is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11am-6pm. (It's closed on Tuesday and Sunday.)
Proper Houston
250 W. 19th St., The Heights
Photo: Proper Houston/Yelp
Located at what was previously Chippendale Eastlake Antiques, Long Beach-based Proper Houston offers men's clothing, women's clothing and more. Brands at the store include Adidas, Converse, and Raised by Wolves.
Yelp users are generally positive about Proper Houston, which currently holds four stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Andy F., who reviewed Proper Houston on December 14th, said: "Very unique clothing store in Houston and the customer service is amazing. The price matches the quality of the clothes."
And Ethan H. wrote: "Great shoes and clothing selection you can't find in general stores. Very friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Will definitely be coming back here. Highly recommend everyone to come here."
Proper Houston is open daily from 11am-7pm.