SOCIETY

Woman in viral photo explains reaction to seeing Beyonce, Jay-Z

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman explains her now-viral reaction to seeing Beyonce and Jay-Z. (KTRK)

SHREWSBURY, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
The woman who went viral for her reaction to seeing Beyonce and Jay-Z is sharing her story behind the moment.

Susan Monaghan said she was staying at the same hotel where a pre-Grammy party was being hosted and hoped to catch a glimpse of a big star.

On the way to her hotel room, she heard a man's voice.

"This man says, 'Do I know you?' I looked at him, and I go, 'No, I don't think so.' And then I was like, uh-oh. It dawns on me. That's Jay-Z," Monaghan said.

Monaghan said she was so shocked to run into the couple, she didn't stop to take a selfie.

Beyonce ended up posting the picture, which turned into a meme, on her Instagram page.

Monaghan said her only regret was not asking any questions.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldgrammy awardbeyonceviral videojay zMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video