The woman who went viral for her reaction to seeing Beyonce and Jay-Z is sharing her story behind the moment.Susan Monaghan said she was staying at the same hotel where a pre-Grammy party was being hosted and hoped to catch a glimpse of a big star.On the way to her hotel room, she heard a man's voice."This man says, 'Do I know you?' I looked at him, and I go, 'No, I don't think so.' And then I was like, uh-oh. It dawns on me. That's Jay-Z," Monaghan said.Monaghan said she was so shocked to run into the couple, she didn't stop to take a selfie.Beyonce ended up posting the picture, which turned into a meme, on her Instagram page.Monaghan said her only regret was not asking any questions.