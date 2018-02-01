2 teens charged after teen shot to death in car in Spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspects charged with capital murder in teen's shooting death in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A day after surveillance video was released showing wanted suspects in a teen's shooting death, two people have been charged with capital murder.

Diego Andrade, 18, was killed Tuesday on Adonis Drive in the Birnam Wood subdivision when a group of teens got into an argument while they were riding in a red car.

At one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the driver, according to deputies.

Diego Andrade, 18, was fatally shot while riding in a car.



Andrade's girlfriend told police it all unfolded because of drugs. She said the suspects contacted Andrade by Instagram, wanting to buy marijuana. Instead of making the purchase, she said one of the teens pulled out a gun and shot Andrade in the head.

A home security camera caught two suspects as they were running away from the scene. Their faces and what they're wearing can be clearly seen.

Wednesday evening, hours after the video was released, the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they had identified the suspects. Authorities say Spring school administrators helped ID the two teens.

Overnight, capital murder charges were filed against Julian Xavier Velarde and Roderick Gerome Alexander. Both suspects are 17 years old and live in Spring.

Velarde reportedly confessed to shooting Andrade, but he told police he did it only after Andrade's girlfriend shocked him with a Taser.


Both Velarde and Alexander are currently booked into the Harris County Jail. No bond has been set.

EMBED More News Videos

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released new surveillance video of two suspects wanted in a deadly shooting.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist Andrade's family with funeral expenses.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the two men in surveillance video released overnight.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootinginvestigationteen killedsurveillance videoSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New video shows suspects in teen's killing in Spring
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video