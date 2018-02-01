2 teens charged after teen shot to death in car in Spring

Diego Andrade, 18, was fatally shot while riding in a car.

UPDATE: Investigators have identified the two males captured on video leaving the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday in the 4400 block of Adonis in Spring. The males are cooperating w/the investigation, which is ongoing. No charges at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/pmbiJaYqkp — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 1, 2018

A day after surveillance video was released showing wanted suspects in a teen's shooting death, two people have been charged with capital murder.Diego Andrade, 18, was killed Tuesday on Adonis Drive in the Birnam Wood subdivision when a group of teens got into an argument while they were riding in a red car.At one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the driver, according to deputies.Andrade's girlfriend told police it all unfolded because of drugs. She said the suspects contacted Andrade by Instagram, wanting to buy marijuana. Instead of making the purchase, she said one of the teens pulled out a gun and shot Andrade in the head.A home security camera caught two suspects as they were running away from the scene. Their faces and what they're wearing can be clearly seen.Wednesday evening, hours after the video was released, the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they had identified the suspects. Authorities say Spring school administrators helped ID the two teens.Overnight, capital murder charges were filed against Julian Xavier Velarde and Roderick Gerome Alexander. Both suspects are 17 years old and live in Spring.Velarde reportedly confessed to shooting Andrade, but he told police he did it only after Andrade's girlfriend shocked him with a Taser.Both Velarde and Alexander are currently booked into the Harris County Jail. No bond has been set.