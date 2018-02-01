TRAFFIC

Deadly crash involving 18-wheelers blocking I-10 outbound lanes at Highway 6

Crews are investigating a deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers on the Katy Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers is blocking all but one lane of I-10 outbound at Highway 6 near the Barker Cypress exit.

This happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Houston police tell ABC13 the first driver pulled over to the right shoulder of the freeway because of mechanical issues. He put down emergency equipment to indicate that he was stopped.

When he returned to his truck, the driver of a second 18-wheeler hit his vehicle. The second driver is dead.

The impact of the crash was so strong, the cab of the second 18-wheeler is not visible. It is inside the back trailer of the first 18-wheeler that broke down.

Emergency crews are still on the scene investigating the crash.

Officials believe the second driver may have fallen asleep as there is no indication he used his brakes.

A fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers is blocking the Katy Fwy outbound at Hwy 6.

A fatal crash is blocking most lanes of I-10 outbound at Highway 6. Katherine Whaley has alternate routes.

