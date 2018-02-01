If you can't make it to an exotic island for a tropical getaway, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar might still be able to give you a taste of vacation.
The restaurant is serving up $1 DOLLARMAMA cocktails for the entire month of February.
According to Applebee's website, the drink is a Bahama Mama that mixes coconut, cherry and orange flavors with lime and white rum.
Applebee's says to check with locations to find out if and when they're serving them.
This isn't the first time Applebee's has added cheap cocktails to its menu.
It ran the Dollar L.I.T., or Long Island Iced Tea, promotion in December.
Applebee's serving $1 Bahama Mama cocktail for entire month of February
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories