FOOD & DRINK

Applebee's serving $1 Bahama Mama cocktail for entire month of February

EMBED </>More Videos

Applebee's is serving $1 DOLLARMAMA cocktails all month long. (KTRK)

If you can't make it to an exotic island for a tropical getaway, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar might still be able to give you a taste of vacation.

The restaurant is serving up $1 DOLLARMAMA cocktails for the entire month of February.

According to Applebee's website, the drink is a Bahama Mama that mixes coconut, cherry and orange flavors with lime and white rum.

Applebee's says to check with locations to find out if and when they're serving them.

This isn't the first time Applebee's has added cheap cocktails to its menu.

It ran the Dollar L.I.T., or Long Island Iced Tea, promotion in December.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodbusinessdrinkingalcoholapplebee'svacationcocktail
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Applebee's serving $1 margaritas for month of October
Glendale-based Applebee's owner to close 135 restaurants
FOOD & DRINK
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video