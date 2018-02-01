TRAFFIC

Man trying to cross SH-288 killed in crash involving HPD officer

A pedestrian is dead after a crash involving a Houston police officer on Highway 288. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is dead after a crash involving a Houston police officer.

HPD said officers are investigating the deadly crash on Highway 288 outbound near Southmore.

Police say the officer was on her way to work at Ben Taub Hospital when a man attempting to cross the highway ran into her cruiser.

The man was then hit by another vehicle. He died at the scene.

HPD said the officer was in the far right lane of the southbound lanes of Highway 288.

The officer was not on the way to a call, so investigators do not believe there is dash cam video of the crash.

The second vehicle who hit the man did not stop. Police are now looking for that driver.

Police do not know the name of the man who was killed or why he was attempting to cross the highway.

A portion of the highway was closed for several hours while police reconstructed the accident.

It reopened just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

HPD says the officer had her window open at the time the man ran into her cruiser. Her window shattered, sending glass into the vehicle. She suffered minor injuries.

