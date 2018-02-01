HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hunter Pence spent his four seasons in Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros.
He no longer plays with the 'Stros, but he and his wife Lexi maintain a home in the Bayou City.
Now, the Pences are drawing on the appeal of gaming - video and role-playing - into a new cafe set to open this week in east Houston.
WATCH: Hunter and Alexis show us around the coolest new spot in Houston
Coral Sword on Telephone Road near Fourcade is, as Hunter Pence describes, your friendly neighborhood game cafe.
According to enterprising couple, there will be a weekly Scrabble tournament on Monday, and on Friday nights, there will be a takeover by fans of "Magic: The Gathering."
"We're gonna be presenting to you a lot of board games and card games and comic books," Hunter Pence told Eyewitness News. "We also have a content studio in the back, so we're gonna be able to host gaming tournaments, whether it's Smash Brothers or Mario Kart or Street Fighter."
The Coral Sword opens for business Friday. You can check the place out on Facebook here.