NEW BUSINESS

Hunter Pence's Coral Sword set to appeal to all types of gamers

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Astro Hunter Pence opening gaming cafe in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hunter Pence spent his four seasons in Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros.

He no longer plays with the 'Stros, but he and his wife Lexi maintain a home in the Bayou City.

Now, the Pences are drawing on the appeal of gaming - video and role-playing - into a new cafe set to open this week in east Houston.

WATCH: Hunter and Alexis show us around the coolest new spot in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Hunter and Alexis Pence show us around Coral Sword



Coral Sword on Telephone Road near Fourcade is, as Hunter Pence describes, your friendly neighborhood game cafe.

According to enterprising couple, there will be a weekly Scrabble tournament on Monday, and on Friday nights, there will be a takeover by fans of "Magic: The Gathering."

"We're gonna be presenting to you a lot of board games and card games and comic books," Hunter Pence told Eyewitness News. "We also have a content studio in the back, so we're gonna be able to host gaming tournaments, whether it's Smash Brothers or Mario Kart or Street Fighter."

The Coral Sword opens for business Friday. You can check the place out on Facebook here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosSan Francisco Giantsbusinessnew businessvideo gamegame roomHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW BUSINESS
New shop offers custom, made-to-order donuts in Houston
Houston wants Amazon HQ - and its 50,000 new jobs
New H-E-B store in Baytown opens in two weeks
One of Houston's top bake shops opens in Briargove
More new business
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video