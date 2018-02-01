SPORTS

Houston radio sports hosts get in heated argument on Radio Row

EMBED </>More Videos

Sports Radio 610's Seth Payne arguing with SportsTalk 790's Josh Innes got into a heated argument on Radio Row.

By
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
A heated argument between two Houston radio hosts is going viral online.

The fight happened on Radio Row, where media converges each year to cover the Super Bowl.

In video seen on Twitter, you can see Sports Radio 610's Seth Payne arguing with SportsTalk 790's Josh Innes.

The argument began when Innes sent his co-host to go listen in on 610's show.

Some unkind words were traded, but none we'll publish here.

The two DJs have a long history, and used to work together.
