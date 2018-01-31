Houston man gets 10 years for stabbing friend 21 times in meth-fueled rage

EMBED </>More Videos

Richard Jeffcoat, 21, says confessed meth played a role in the violent stabbing of his friend in Atascocita. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A judge has sentenced a Houston man to 10 years in prison after he admitted he stabbed his friend 21 times during a meth-fueled rage.

Richard Jeffcoat and his friend, Allen Lowery, were at an Atascocita fast food restaurant when the incident occurred.

According to testimony in court, the pair were inside a sedan ingesting methamphetamine and cocaine after staying up together for 11 days.

At one point, Jeffcoat grew paranoid and stabbed Lowery with a butcher knife, leaving him with collapsed lungs and extensive blood loss.

Lowery survived the attack and is now studying to become a pastor.

During the trial, Jeffcoat sought leniency from the judge, asking for probation since this was his first offense.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office wanted 14 years, one year for each minute Lowery waited for paramedics to arrive.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Figliuzzi said the lesson in the case is clear.

"Methamphetamine is dangerous and wildly unpredictable, even more so when mixed with other drugs," Figliuzzi said. "Users caught in a vicious cycle of addiction need to seek help before they end up dead or in prison."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sentencingstabbingmethamphetaminecocainedrugsHoustonAtascocita
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video