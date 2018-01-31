A bus driver is touching hearts after she was caught on camera embracing a frightened child whose mother had a seizure right before her eyes.Incredible new video shows the moment the woman fell as she was preparing to cross the roadway with her daughter.You can see the woman tumble to the ground before the little girl jumps in fear.The child rushes to the bus door and screams for help. In an instant, the bus driver scoops up the 6-year-old girl into her arms before calling for help.The driver helped calm the girl until authorities could arrive.