#ad @StateFarm just dropped one of the greatest karaoke videos of all time. pic.twitter.com/kivpF6ylMH — Chris Paul (@CP3) December 27, 2017

In a hilarious video for State Farm, several Houston Rockets players showed their singing skills to Backstreet Boys "I Want It That Way."The State Farm advertisement featured Chris Paul and Oscar Nunez taking a tour with the car radio blasting Backstreet Boys' hit song.Along the ride, Paul was joined by teammates James Harden and Trevor Ariza.On Twitter, Paul called the ad one of the greatest karaoke videos of all time."State Farm just dropped one of the greatest karaoke videos of all time," he said.