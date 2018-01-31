HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

Teen with Down syndrome sinks half-court backwards shot in front of Harlem Globetrotters star

EMBED </>More Videos

A Nebraska teenager with Down syndrome has a trick shot that's so impressive, it caught the attention of one of the Harlem Globetrotters. (WLS)

A Nebraska teenager with Down syndrome has a trick shot that's so impressive, it caught the attention of one of the Harlem Globetrotters.

After video of 18-year-old James Meiergerd's backwards half-court shot went viral, El Gato Melendez showed up at the teen's Nebraska high school on Tuesday to see it for himself.

Heartwarming video shared by the Harlem Globetrotters shows the whole school cheering as James sinks the epic shot again.

Melendez was clearly touched by the outpouring of support for James by his classmates. He got choked up as he addressed the crowd.

"This is why I love to be a Harlem Globetrotter, to experience these awesome things. Thank you, thank you, thank you! It was awesome, brother," he told James, hugging him.

To make the surprise visit even sweeter, the Globetrotters invited James and his family to join the team on the bench at their upcoming game in Omaha.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesbasketballHarlem Globetrottersdown syndromeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
Texans players to join Harlem Globetrotters this weekend
The Harlem Globetrotters visit a Special Olympian
Boy surprised by Harlem Globetrotter after hearing for 1st time
Harlem Globetrotters come to Houston to battle bullies
More Harlem Globetrotters
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
'Fortnite' frenzy takes over gaming world
Channel your inner Viking with axe throwing in Houston
New Go Kart track lets you race like the pros
Hate the burpee? Here are alternatives
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video