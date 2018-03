The owner of Broad Street Gyros in Griffith, Ind., is facing felony charges after cocaine was discovered in a customer's cheese sticks order, WGN reports Carrie DeMoff is accused of attempting to deal cocaine out of her restaurant after an incident in November in which a customer found cocaine in her cheese sticks order. DeMoff is being held in the Lake County Jail.Police said this week the business remains shut down and its license is suspended.