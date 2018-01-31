Man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside Catholic church in NW Harris Co. identified

Investigators say Mark Renee Flores was shot and killed by a deputy outside a Catholic church in northwest Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are now identifying the man who was shot and killed after an alleged knife threat outside a Catholic church.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mark Renee Flores, 46, was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, on Addicks Satsuma Road.

According to investigators, Flores allegedly lunged at the deputy with a knife hours after stabbing a man and stealing his car.

Deputies say Mark Renee Flores was killed after allegedly trying to attack a deputy with a knife outside a Catholic church in northwest Harris County



Deputies said Flores was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot, but later died.

The incident is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

WATCH: Deputy kills robbery suspect after alleged knife threat at Catholic church
Reporter Chauncy Glover reports from the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting outside a Catholic church in northwest Harris Co.

SKYEYE13: Our view from above St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School
Deputies investigate officer-involved shooting near Catholic school in NW Harris Co.

