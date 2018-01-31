HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Deputies are now identifying the man who was shot and killed after an alleged knife threat outside a Catholic church.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mark Renee Flores, 46, was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, on Addicks Satsuma Road.
According to investigators, Flores allegedly lunged at the deputy with a knife hours after stabbing a man and stealing his car.
Deputies said Flores was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot, but later died.
The incident is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
WATCH: Deputy kills robbery suspect after alleged knife threat at Catholic church
SKYEYE13: Our view from above St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School