ICE CREAM

Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today

EMBED </>More Videos

The 31st day might just be the sweetest of all with this hot deal from Baskin Robbins!

HOUSTON --
Ice cream lovers, it's time to celebrate! Today is the 31st day of the month, meaning you can get a scoop of ice cream for $1.50 from Baskin Robbins.

The ice creamery continues its promotion, as it has with the other months with 31 days.

The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 original flavors.



The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin-Robbins at this website.

Waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodice creamdealsfoodsnackssnack fooddessertsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ICE CREAM
First day of spring freebies
More scoops, please! Ben and Jerry's unveils light ice cream
Houston's Top 10 Frozen Yogurt Shops
King cake in a carton: Blue Bell ice cream flavor sparks craze
More ice cream
FOOD & DRINK
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video