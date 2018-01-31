Suspect wanted after allegedly trying to lure Klein ISD elementary student into his car

District officials in Klein ISD said they are looking for a man who tried luring a little girl into his car. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Additional officers have been added at several Klein ISD schools after the district says a man tried to lure an elementary school student into his car.

The district said the Eiland Elementary student was approached by a stranger yesterday afternoon as she walked home from tutoring.

Klein ISD police and Harris County Precinct 1 Constables are investigating.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 30-35 years old, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants. Police said the man was driving a black Jeep Compass with rims.

Klein ISD is encouraging students to walk together to and from school, and urging parents to discuss how to handle strangers.

This incident comes on the heels of an unrelated stranger sighting near Klein Forest High School yesterday, which prompted a controlled release of students from the campus.

Eiland Elementary officials released this note to parents, informing them of the attempted abduction:

Yesterday, an Eiland Elementary student was approached by a stranger who attempted to lure her into his vehicle as she walked home after tutoring. He is described as a black male, 30 - 35 years old wearing a white shirt and blue pants and he was driving a black jeep compass with rims.

The Klein police and Harris County Precinct 1 are investigating this case and have extra officers in and around the schools in the area to ensure the safety of our students. We have also cautioned students to walk in pairs or groups after school and reminded them to not speak with any strangers.

We are asking parents to talk to your child about stranger danger, and if you have any additional information on this case or similar incidents, please contact the Klein ISD Police Department at 832 249-4266.
