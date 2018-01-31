EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3013633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect wanted after allegedly truing to lure student into car.

Additional officers have been added at several Klein ISD schools after the district says a man tried to lure an elementary school student into his car.The district said the Eiland Elementary student was approached by a stranger yesterday afternoon as she walked home from tutoring.Klein ISD police and Harris County Precinct 1 Constables are investigating.The suspect is described as a black male, between 30-35 years old, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants. Police said the man was driving a black Jeep Compass with rims.Klein ISD is encouraging students to walk together to and from school, and urging parents to discuss how to handle strangers.This incident comes on the heels of an unrelated stranger sighting near Klein Forest High School yesterday, which prompted a controlled release of students from the campus.Eiland Elementary officials released this note to parents, informing them of the attempted abduction: