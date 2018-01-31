CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man lurking in bushes near girl's bedroom window

AZALEA PARK, Florida --
A Florida father wants answers after surveillance video shows a man lurking outside his daughter's bedroom window.

"It was exactly the time when she usually gets ready to go to school," father Jay Santana told WKMG-TV.

That's why Santana says he's concerned about what he says his brand new surveillance cameras captured early Friday morning.

A truck can be seen parking across the street. Several minutes later, a man walked up to Santana's house and disappeared near some bushes, next to his daughter's bedroom window.

When a friend arrives at the house to catch a ride to school, the man can be seen re-emerging and running from those bushes outside the home. He gets in his truck and drives away.

Santana filed a report with Orange County Sheriff's deputies and handed them a copy of this surveillance video.

He says his daughters are so scared they spent the weekend at someone else's house.

He wants to know why the man was there.

"The person is in front my daughter's room for a good six minutes. He wasn't praying," Santana said.

Santana said his daughters planned to sleep in the living room in order to avoid going anywhere near that bedroom.

He also said he plans to trim those bushes outside that room so no one can hide there.
