Rip to the homie Rasual Butler & his wife!! Condolences to the butler family & friends. Damn Bro 🙏🏽😪 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 31, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

Man I’m heartbroken over the news of a good friend passing last night. Rasual was a great help to me during my draft process. Gave me great advice and was just a all around good person. I’ll miss you bro. Prayers to you and your family. Can’t believe it. #RIP — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) January 31, 2018

Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday morning in Studio City, according to the NBA team and authorities.Los Angeles police responded to the single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Ventura Boulevard.Investigators said Butler's Range Rover was traveling between 60 and 90 mph around a curve on Ventura, where the posted speed limit is 30 mph.The vehicle veered out of control, sheared three parking meters, careened through a concrete wall and overturned several times before landing in a nearby parking lot.The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified Butler as the driver but did not immediately release the passenger's name. Several of Butler's former teams and teammates issued statements of condolences for him and LaBelle, a former "American Idol" contestant."The L.A. Clippers are deeply saddened by the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle," the team said in a statement. "Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him."Police officials believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash."This is a horrific scene and a tragedy that could have been prevented. This is clearly, at this point, an issue related to speed. It's something we all have control over," said LAPD Capt. Andrew Neiman.Investigators were looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the wreck.Butler last played during the 2015-16 season with the San Antonio Spurs.