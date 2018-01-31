POLITICS

Houston city leaders announce plan to increase police force by 500 officers over 5 years

Mayor Sylvester Turner talks to the media about the need for more HPD officers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston city leaders are expected to announce details of a plan to increase HPD's police force Wednesday afternoon.

The plan calls for the addition of 500 officers over the next five years.

Earlier this week, Chief Art Acevedo talked to ABC13 about the need in addressing the staffing shortage at HPD.

"I think investing in public safety is investing in a lot of things for our city," Acevedo said.

When asked how the city will make it happen, Acevedo hoped there would be movement on the issue soon.

In a press conference last week, he also reiterated the need for more officers on the street. He said the city is operating with 2,000 fewer officers than it should.

