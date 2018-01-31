DOG ATTACK

4 mini horses, donkey killed by pack of dogs at California zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

The first attack happened at an open pen at night when the zoo was closed, where a miniature stallion named Sweet William was killed. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Califoria --
The first attack happened at an open pen at night when the zoo was closed, where a miniature stallion named Sweet William was killed. There was a pack of three dogs, two German Shepherd mixes, and one terrier.

"These dogs appeared to be on a mission; what's disturbing about this is it appeared they were looking for food," said San Jose Parks and Recreation Director Angel Rios Jr.

Five nights later, the same dogs returned and dug under a steel fence where they mauled three female miniature horses to death.

Their names were Spice Girl, Luna, and Cayenne. A Sicilian Donkey named Maybelline was also killed.

The city-owned facility had moved the horses and donkey to a safer compound with a six-foot high fence but there were no concrete or steel bars to keep them from digging under the fence. There will be now.



All five animals were popular attractions for thousands of young visitors to Happy Hollow Zoo. Staff attachment was strong. Their deaths have left deep psychological scars.

"The donkey was born here," said Zoo Director Valerie Reigel. "I was there when she was born, and Luna, too and Cayenne as well."

Two of the dogs, the Shepherd mixes were believed to be the aggressors, while the third acted more like a follower.

"We have two of the dogs in custody, and pending identification of their owners, they will be euthanized," said Rios Jr.

Animal control officers are still on the lookout for the third dog. Thoughts have not yet turned to replacing the horses and the donkey, but security upgrades are underway.

"We're continuing to do everything that we can to ensure that nothing like this can happen again," said Riegel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attackanimalanimals in perilanimalshorsesdog attacku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG ATTACK
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
Owners surrender dog after 3 children attacked in Spring
Dog found severely beaten and hanging from a tree
Ft. Bend ISD responds to students animals killed by dogs
More dog attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video