Brett Favre: The only way to make the game safer, is not to play

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre says the only way to make football safer is to "not play it" (KTRK)

With super bowl Sunday fast-approaching, fans are looking forward to the intensity of the biggest single event in American sports.

But sometimes that intensity comes at a cost to players' health.

In recent years, medical professionals have learned more and more about brain injuries related to pro football.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre sat down to discuss the issue in an exclusive interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

Favre was asked, "How does one make the game safer?

Favre answered, "How do you make the game safer? You don't play. You know, I mean, is that going to happen? No, I think the NFL is here to stay, obviously. And that being said, I think we, we have started the ball rolling, if you will, in the right direction by instituting a concussion protocol. The size of the players is not going to change. If anything, they're going to get bigger. They're going to get faster, they're going to get stronger. And so the contacts are going to be much more violent. And so concussions will continue to be a serious issue. There's only so much that helmets can do. So we'll look at it from a treatment standpoint. And the only other option is not to play."
