February is Black History Month

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Throughout the month, ABC13 & You profiles local contributions by individuals, groups, and organizations whose good works uplift, inspire and educate.
This year, we profile Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton. She is the current Poet Laureate for the City of Houston and has established herself as a notable force in the world of performance and slam poetry.
We asked Deborah to share one of her poems titled "Hymnal".
Click here to find out more about Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton and her art of poetry.