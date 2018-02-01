ABC13 & YOU

February is Black History Month

ABC13 is honoring an inspiring contributor to literature, Poet Laureate of Houston, Deborah Mouton. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Throughout the month, ABC13 & You profiles local contributions by individuals, groups, and organizations whose good works uplift, inspire and educate.

This year, we profile Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton. She is the current Poet Laureate for the City of Houston and has established herself as a notable force in the world of performance and slam poetry.

We asked Deborah to share one of her poems titled "Hymnal".
Click here to find out more about Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton and her art of poetry.
