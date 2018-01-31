Thanks to all who have showed concern, I am just fine. Please keep in your prayers any others involved in the collision who have been injured. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 31, 2018

MORE: Train carrying GOP members of Congress to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck, lawmakers and aides say. Emergency workers are on the scene. https://t.co/bhIXklK6vE pic.twitter.com/46RAvdKj4X — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 31, 2018

The White House confirms one person was killed and another was seriously injured when a chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday.No lawmakers or staff were seriously injured.The White House released this statement saying,"We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck," Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., wrote on Twitter.A GOP aide said the train is partially derailed.Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person in the truck may have been seriously injured.Cole said he believes the accident occurred south of Charlottesville, Virginia. The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted: "The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries."Cole said he felt "a tremendous jolt" when the accident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. EST, nearly two hours after it left Washington.He said the train stopped quickly after impact. He said several GOP lawmakers who are doctors got off the train to assist, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who was also at last June's shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia, and treated some of the victims.Other doctor-lawmakers who helped included Reps. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, Phil Roe, R-Tenn., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.Cole said the front of the train hit a vehicle that appeared to be a trash truck, which he said was torn in half. He said the accident apparently occurred at or near a crossing because he could see railroad crossing gates.He said lawmakers had not been told when they would resume their trip to their retreat.Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted: "The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries."In addition to Rep. Burgess, other Texas lawmakers on board include Austin Rep. Michael McCaul, Houston area Representative John Culberson, Dallas Rep. Pete Sessions, Rep. Kevin Brady and Sen. Ted Cruz.McCaul, who has offices in Katy, Tomball and Brenham, told ABC13's Tom Abrahams he is OK.Cruz tweeted about the incident as well saying that he was fine.Rep. Randy Weber and Rep. Pete Olson, whose district includes Brazoria, Fort Bend and Harris County, were not on the train.