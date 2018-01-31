All members of the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors have resigned amid fallout from the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.According to a USA Gymnastics statement, the organization received all resignations of its members as required by the United States Olympic Committee.the statement read.A Michigan judge says more than 265 people have come forward to say they were sexual assault victims of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.Judge Janice Cunningham gave the figure as another sentencing hearing for Nassar began. Previously, the total number of sexual assault victims was estimated below 200. More women and girls have been coming forward in the wake of Nassar's highly publicized sentencing hearing last week in Lansing.The hearing that started Wednesday centers on sexual assaults at Twistars, the Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert. In this case, Nassar has admitted to sexually abusing three girls under the guise of treatment.Roughly 60 women and girls plan to confront him or have their statement read in the courtroom in Charlotte, a city outside Lansing.