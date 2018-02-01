SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video showing two suspects wanted for the shooting death of a teenager in Spring.
It happened Tuesday on Adonis Drive in the Birnam Wood subdivision.
This frightening situation began when a group of teens got into an argument while they were riding in a red car.
At one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the driver, according to deputies.
We have been told that at least four shots were fired as the fight escalated between the three teens.
WATCH: 1 dead after shooting in Spring neighborhood
A teen girl who was inside the vehicle stayed behind with the victim,18-year-old Diego Andrade.
Andrade was found dead inside the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said she is cooperating with their investigation, but the two teens who were riding in the back seat took off.
A home security camera caught the two suspects as they were running away from the scene.
Their faces and what they're wearing can be clearly seen.
The suspects are only described as a Hispanic male, 5'7" tall, in a gray hoodie, and a black male, 6'1" tall with a medium build wearing a black hoodie.
The sheriff's office urged anyone who might know who these young men are to turn them in to authorities.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist Andrade's family with funeral expenses.
