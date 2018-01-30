HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --During President Trump's first State of the Union address, the Commander-in-Chief outlined a four-pillar immigration plan that included a path to citizenship for 1.8 million people who entered the country illegally as children.
The president's stance on immigration was something that many "Dreamers" around the country were watching closely tonight.
At FIEL Houston, an advocacy group for immigrants, its headquarters held a viewing event. Many were upset with the president's plan for immigration.
