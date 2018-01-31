Move over Calvin Murphy.James Harden scored 60 points tonight in Houston's win against the Orlando Magic, shattering his own career high and the franchise record for most points scored by a Houston Rocket in a single game.The previous franchise record was 57 points set by hall of famer Calvin Murphy nearly 40 years ago.Harden is also the first player in the NBA to register a 60-point triple-double. He notched 11 assists and 10 rebounds.Harden, who is in his sixth season with the Rockets, shot 19-for-30 from the field en route to his historic point total.Houston defeated Orlando at Toyota Center, 114-107. The Rockets were without Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza, who were both kept out due to injury.