HOUSTON ROCKETS

Harden's 60 points shatter career-high and Rockets single-game record

Did you know these five fun facts about James Harden? (Jonathan Bachman)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Move over Calvin Murphy.

James Harden scored 60 points tonight in Houston's win against the Orlando Magic, shattering his own career high and the franchise record for most points scored by a Houston Rocket in a single game.

The previous franchise record was 57 points set by hall of famer Calvin Murphy nearly 40 years ago.

Harden is also the first player in the NBA to register a 60-point triple-double. He notched 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Harden, who is in his sixth season with the Rockets, shot 19-for-30 from the field en route to his historic point total.

Houston defeated Orlando at Toyota Center, 114-107. The Rockets were without Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza, who were both kept out due to injury.

