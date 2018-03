EMBED >More News Videos Cypress father loses life in shooting range tragedy

Four Cypress-area restaurants came together to raise money for a father killed at a shooting range.Managers at Alicia's Mexican Grille said they are donating 10 percent of all sales today to the family of Josh Cummings.Investigators say Cummings died after a gun at the range accidentally discharged last month.He left behind a wife and three young children.