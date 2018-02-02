MIRROR MIRROR

5 steps to make your jewelry stand out

Here's to learning how to mix and match your jewelry. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Wanting to layer on the jewelry but feeling a little lost? Simone Jewelry Designs Co-Owners Victoria Welker and Nicole Pontbriand say throw the rules out, and use a few of these tips to help complete your look.

First, forget the sets and forget matching. Nowadays, mixing and matching metals is totally okay. So, mix your white gold, rose gold and yellow gold as much as you want.

Next, if you're layering necklaces, three is the golden rule. You can definitely do two if you like, but try not to do more than three. The necklaces can get tangled and often take away from the overall look. So, if you're layering three, go for a choker, a 16 to 18-inch necklace, and a longer necklace.

If it's big on top, keep it small on the bottom and vice versa. For example, if you're wearing a really dramatic earring, keep your necklace simple. And, if you're wearing a statement necklace, keep your earrings simple.

If you wear a statement ring on your hand, keep your watches and bracelets simple on that same wrist, so you can let the ring shine.

If you want an arm party, go for it. Stack up your wrist with as many bracelets as you feel comfortable, but then keep your jewelry on your hand simple. That doesn't mean any jewelry, but if you choose rings, keep them as simple bands!
