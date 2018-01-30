Deputies say a man and his step-daughter are facing charges after the powerful opioid known as Fentanyl was discovered at a UPS office.The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip that the drugs were shipped to the UPS in Beaumont, and waited for the recipients to come pick up the box.Clifford Cole and Amber Hayden, both of Silsbee, were detained by the Narcotics Task Force and are charged for possession of a controlled substance.Investigators said Hayden was found in a truck where there was a strong odor of marijuana.Deputies allegedly found a clear baggie of meth on the truck's console, and a small bottle containing Winstrol Anabolic Steroid.The task force said the Fentanyl they found has a street value between $8,000 and $10,000.