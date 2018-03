Guadalajara





Photo: Catedrales e Iglesias/Flickr

San Diego





Photo: Chad McDonald/Flickr

Boston





Photo: Navaneeth KN/Flickr

Got the winter blues? It may be time for a spontaneous weekend getaway.If you're looking to shake things up by hopping a flight this weekend, we've got three solid options for destinations that'll cost you less than $500, via travel site Kayak These include round-trip, non-stop flights leaving IAH on the evening of Friday, February 2nd and returning on Sunday, February 4th, along with two nights in a hotel.(Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change. Flights listed are for one traveler, but most hotel rooms accommodate two people.)This flight departs at 6:05pm on Friday, arriving in Guadalajara at 8:35pm (flight time is 2 hours, 29 minutes). Returning on Sunday, you'll depart Mexico at 3:13pm and arrive in Houston at 5:26pm (flight time is 2 hours, 13 minutes). Both flights are nonstop. Click here to book the round-trip flight with United.Located in the Heart of Zapopan, Hotel Celta has an outdoor pool and free WiFi, and it's only a 15-minute walk from Plaza del Sol. The hotel also boasts a "very good" Hotels.com user score of 8.0. Click here to book This nonstop flight departs at 9:50 pm on Friday, arriving in San Diego at 11:22pm (flight time is 3 hours, 32 minutes). Returning on Sunday, you'll depart San Diego on a nonstop flight at 3:35pm and arrive back in Houston at 8:44pm (flight time is 3 hours, 9 minutes). Click here to book the round-trip flight with United.This business hotel is located in Downtown San Diego and has a pool, complimentary shuttle service, a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool. Soak in the sunshine, head to the beach or explore everything San Diego has to offer from this very walkable location. Click here to book This nonstop flight departs at 7:45 pm on Friday, arriving in Boston at 12:25am (flight time is 3 hours, 40 minutes). Returning on Sunday, you'll depart Boston at 3:30pm and arrive in Houston at 10:14pm (flight time is 7 hours, 44 minutes). Click here to book the round-trip flight with United.This 3-star 170-room hotel with restaurant and indoor pool has a "superb" rating on Hotels.com, with a score of 9.0. It has free WiFi and parking, as well as fitness and business centers. Breakfast is available. Click here to book ---