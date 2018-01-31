3 Cool New Wine Bars To Check Out In Houston

HOUSTON, Texas --Looking for the best new wine bars in Houston? One of these three new spots might be just what you're seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a new wine bar near you.
Nancy's Hustle
2704 Polk St., East Downtown
Photo: Rob S./Yelp
Nancy's Hustle is the latest venture from executive chef Jason Vaughan (formerly of L20 Chicago and Hogsalt Hospitality Group Chicago), and his business partner Sean Jensen.
This EaDo newcomer features an eclectic menu with elevated takes on American and global cuisine. On the wine list, drinkers can expect sparkling, white, red and rose wines by the half glass, the glass or the bottle.
Yelp users are excited about Nancy's Hustle, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on the site.
Yelper Nik A., who reviewed Nancy's Hustle on December 30th, wrote: "Our second time going, and it was great again. Chef Jason and Sean (owners) each stopped by and dropped off one of the dishes we ordered. Food was cooked perfectly and service was top notch. Will be back to finish off the menu."
Karen D. said: "I opted for an orange wine because it was something unique I had never had...or seen for that matter. It was excellent! Their pours are very generous as well."
Nancy's Hustle is open Tuesday-Sunday from 5pm-midnight. (It's closed on Monday.)
Sable Gate Winery
2600 Travis St., Midtown
Photo: Brittany H./Yelp
At Sable Gate Winery, there are more than 50 kinds of wine, including merlot, chardonnay, and cabernet. Many of the wines are at the winery itself, and visitors can craft their own blends or take part in a tasting menu.
The Midtown winery comes from Szilvia Konya--who has a family background in wine--and her husband Bob Egan.
Sable Gate Winery's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Amanda M., who was one of the first users to visit Sable Gate Winery on January 28th, wrote: "Bob told us stories of his and his wife's adventures touring Europe and finding new wines and beers, and helping us hone our wine tasting abilities. I had never been able to identify notes and specific tastes in wines before, and they really helped us learn what was what and learn for the future what exactly it is that we like. "
Becca N. noted: "This place has it all! It looks beautiful, the food is delicious, and the wine is just out-of-this-world good. I haven't tried one that I didn't like here. The owner and her staff are great to talk to and make the whole experience complete!"
Sable Gate Winery is open Tuesday-Friday from 4pm-11pm, Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden
1920 Houston Ave., Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park
Photo: Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden/Yelp
At Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden, a locally owned spot, there are 14 brews on tap and 25 wines by the glass. There's also a full-service bar for cocktail lovers.
To eat, drinkers can try a variety of Mediterranean-inspired small plates and snacks.
Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Margaret L., who reviewed Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden on November 28th, wrote: "The atmosphere is relaxed and easy going. This is what he had hoped Wicklow Heights would have been as we could walk there, but we're happy to make the drive for this environment. "
And Farrah A. wrote: "I'm a fan. I'm a fan. I'm a fan. Por que? Lovely patio garden. Ahem, dog-friendly patio garden. Really friendly staff. Parking. Happy hour prices and affordable wines by the glass and bottle."
Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden is open Monday-Thursday from 3pm-11pm, Friday from 3pm-2am, Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday from 11am-11pm.